The M Room is a first of it’s kind concept between the team behind Roka Akor and The Macallan, offering an incredible tasting menu paired with the very best Scotch whisky. Here to show us how to make a couple of cocktails off the tasting menus is Bar Manager Jason Huffman.

450 N Clark Street

(312) 224-1650

mroomchicago.com

Instagram @MRoomChicago

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.