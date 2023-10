The Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk unites our communities in the effort to fight suicide. It provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Illinois Board Member, Dr. Dimple Patel joined us with the details.

Saturday, October 21st at 9 am

Montrose Harbor

Chicagowalk.org

afsp.org/illinois

Phone Number: 988

