The Night Ministry is a local-based non-profit serving those who are unhoused or experiencing poverty. President and CEO Carol J. Sharp joins us now to share how we can all get involved and support their mission.

773-784-9000

Facebook @thenightministry

Instagram @thenightministry

Twitter @NightMinistry

thenightministry.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.