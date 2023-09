September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and the Nicole Cares Foundation is hosting its 4th annual blood drive. Joining us now with the details and why it’s so important to donate is Founder and CEO Nicole C. Bullock.

Saturday, September 16th

9 am – 2 pm

Faith Movers Church

425 W. Exchange St – University Park

nicolecares.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.