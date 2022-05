The team behind the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and Shamrock Shuffle are gearing up for the debut of the newest addition to the city’s Premier Racing Portfolio, the Bank of America Chicago 13.1. Jake Spitz from the Three Run Two running club is here today to tell us all about it and his journey to becoming sober through the help of running.

CHICAGO13POINT1.com

