Many people know the Southeast Side neighborhood of Pullman, was created for families of the Pullman Palace Car Company. But what’s not widely known is a big part of the company’s success can be credited to the Pullman Porters, highly trained, African American porters who attended to guests on long cross-country journeys. The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum honors and celebrates the legacy of the men who created the first African American labor union and who helped to develop the Black middle class in America.

The museum is closed right now. As it undergoes and expansion they are planning to offer 3D virtual tours.

aprpullmanportermuseum.org

