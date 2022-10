Mentalist Sidney Friedman is known around the world for his unique ability to do what is known as music mindreading. Sidney joins us now to share some of his ‘secrets’ with us.

Wednesday, October 19th

The Alley at Carnivale: 702 W. Fulton Market

Instagram @themusicalmentalist

sidneysecrets.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.