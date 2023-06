He’s been on numerous TV shows and he has wowed audiences with his spellbinding performances. Here to tell us all about his latest show “secrets” – the musical mentalist Sidney Friedman.

Wednesday, June 21 at 7:30pm

The Alley at CARNIVALE: 702 W Fulton St

Instagram @themusicalmentalist

Facebook sidneyfriedman

sidneysecrets.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.