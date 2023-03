WTTW’s ‘The Most Beautiful Places in Chicago’ tours some of Chicago’s most breathtaking sights, and reveals how these places across the many neighborhoods of Chicago came to be. Joining us now with all the details is host, writer and executive producer Geoffrey Baer.

WTTW.com/BeautifulPlaces

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.