The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival is a three day music fest in Douglass Park featuring an array of hip-hop artists. Joining us now with the details is co-founder Berto Solorio and Steve Wazwaz.

June 17th – 19th

Douglass Park

Facebook @thesummersmash

Instagram @thesummersmash

Twitter @thesummersmash

thesummersmash.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.