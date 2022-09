Hair care is an important part of any beauty routine. That’s why lifestyle and beauty expert Mickey Williams stopped by to walk us through some of the latest and greatest finds in hair care. Check it out.

Twitter @mwmakeup

Facebook MickeyWilliamsBeauty

Instagram: @mwmakeup

ShareTheGlam.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.