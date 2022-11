BraveHearts is the largest equine-assisted services program for veterans in the country. Joining us now with more on the work they do and how we can help is Veteran Relations Coordinator and U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran Bill Mercurio.

Facebook BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding & Educational Center

Instagram @braveheartsriding

braveheartsriding.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.