The Hampton Social is inspired by the feeling of long summer days spent on the coast. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down their signature ahi tuna bowl is Executive Chef Juan Alvarado.

Facebook @TheHamptonSocial

Instagram @TheHamptonSocial

thehamptonsocial.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.