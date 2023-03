The H Foundation is kicking off 2023 with its Annual Comedy For Cancer Fundraiser in Downers Grove. Joining us now with the details and more on their work is Executive Director, Cortney Hausser and comedian Tim Benker.

Thursday, March 2nd

Doors open at 6 pm

Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove

hfoundation.org

