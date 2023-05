The sixth season of the Great American Baking Show premieres exclusively on the Roku channel today and we are getting an inside look with the show’s Chicago contestants. Joining us in our Studio 41 kitchen with their takes on Chicago desserts are Sarah Chang, Nirali Chauhan, and Martin Sorge.

THEROKUCHANNEL.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.