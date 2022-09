Culinary Care provides meals to families fighting cancer, ensuring the patient has the nutrition he or she needs and giving the family a chance to enjoy more meals with their loved ones. Joining us now with details on their Annual Gourmand Gala is president and founder Courtney Johnson.

Thursday, November 10th

6 pm – 10 pm

Chicago Cultural Center: 77 E. Randolph

Facebook @culinarycare

Instagram @culinarycare

culinarycare.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.