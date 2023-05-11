Thank you for being a friend! The Golden Girls Kitchen is now open in Chicago, where fans can enjoy the ultimate “Golden Girls”-themed dining experience for the next three months. Joining us now with a look at a few of its cocktails is Events and Experiences Manager of Bucket Listers, Nyeri Stepanian.

1367 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Wednesday – Sunday

bucketlisters.com/experience/golden-girls-kitchen-chi

Instagram goldengirlskitchen

LANAI COOLER:

2oz Corazon Tequila

2oz Blood Orange Juice

.25oz Lime Juice

-Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake for 6-8 seconds. Strain over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with a dehydrated orange.

THE BIG DADDY:

1.5oz Makers Mark Bourbon

.5oz Demerara Syrup

.5oz Lemon Juice

6 Mint leaves

-Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake for 6-8 seconds, double strain over ice in rocks glass. Garnish with full Mint Sprigs.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.