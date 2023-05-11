Thank you for being a friend! The Golden Girls Kitchen is now open in Chicago, where fans can enjoy the ultimate “Golden Girls”-themed dining experience for the next three months. Joining us now with a look at a few of its cocktails is Events and Experiences Manager of Bucket Listers, Nyeri Stepanian.
1367 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Wednesday – Sunday
bucketlisters.com/experience/golden-girls-kitchen-chi
Instagram goldengirlskitchen
LANAI COOLER:
- 2oz Corazon Tequila
- 2oz Blood Orange Juice
- .25oz Lime Juice
-Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake for 6-8 seconds. Strain over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with a dehydrated orange.
THE BIG DADDY:
- 1.5oz Makers Mark Bourbon
- .5oz Demerara Syrup
- .5oz Lemon Juice
- 6 Mint leaves
-Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake for 6-8 seconds, double strain over ice in rocks glass. Garnish with full Mint Sprigs.
