The Gage is a refined yet rustic Gastropub that is celebrating its 15th anniversary with two weeks of festivities. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a preview of their specials is owner Billy Lawless and Chef Jason Paskewitz.

24 S. Michigan Avenue

Facebook The Gage

Instagram @thegagechicago

Twitter @thegagechicago

thegagechicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.