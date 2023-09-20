Canned cocktails aren’t just for the summer, they can also be enjoyed throughout the fall season.
Bartender Breanna Hochstatter from Theory stopped by to show us how.
9 W. Hubbard Street
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
Canned cocktails aren’t just for the summer, they can also be enjoyed throughout the fall season.
Bartender Breanna Hochstatter from Theory stopped by to show us how.
9 W. Hubbard Street
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now