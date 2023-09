Sponsored by The Fakouri Firm

Lawyer Robert Fakhouri has made it his mission to be a voice for the injured. The Fakouri Firm fights for those involved in car accidents, victims of abuse and more. Amy Rutledge sat down with him to hear his personal journey in helping others both inside and outside of the courtroom.

Call: (312) 999-9990

fakhourilaw.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.