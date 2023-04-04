In a new docu-competition, ‘The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist’, seven artists go head to head to win one hundred thousand dollars and a once in a lifetime career defining exhibit at a Smithsonian Museum and more. And it’s all hosted by our very own Chicago native Dometi Pongo. He joins us know to share how he was able to bring his own expertise to the show and what you can expect to see.

Season Finale –

Friday, April 7th

9 pm on MTV

Tuesday, April 11th on Smithsonian Channel

