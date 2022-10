The Disruptors features Paris Hilton, Will.I.Am, Terry Bradshaw, along with the world’s leading experts on ADHD, and follows five American families living with ADHD in efforts to shed light on the condition and dispel the many myths about ADHD. Joining us now with more is Emmy-award winning producer Nancy Armstrong.

Screening Thursday, October 27th at 6 pm

Chicago Cultural Center

78 E. Washington Street

disruptorsfilm.com

