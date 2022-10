Breast care and evaluation is extremely important but it’s also important to understand the differences between a mammogram, ultrasound, and MRI and when each is needed. Here to break it all down is Dr. V from the Northwestern Specialists for Women.

900 N. Kingsbury, Suite 130-N

312-775-1100

Facebook Northwestern Specialists for Women

nswobgyn.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.