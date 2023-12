To find your next favorite pair of jeans, you might want to check out The Denim Lounge. This business has more than 15 brands to choose from for a stress-free shopping experience. Here with more is independent stylist to The Denim Lounge, Rachel J Penca.

2039 W Roscoe St

(773) 935-2820

thedenimlounge.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.