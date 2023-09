In honor of Habitat For Humanity’s Women Build 2023, the Dearborn is introducing a specialty cocktail called “The Foundation” in which one dollar from the sale of each cocktail goes towards the initiative. Joining us now to share the recipe and more details is Beverage Director Sarah Clark.

145 N. Dearborn St

Twitter @thedearbornchi

Facebook @thedearbornchi

Instagram @thedearbornchi

thedearborntavern.com

my.habitatchicago.org/WomenBuild2023/REFFChicago

