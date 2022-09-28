Common, Kanye, Twista- All hip hop artists from Chicago who have made it big on the national stage. But I bet you didn’t know the city of Chicago understood how big hip-hop was a long time ago. Mayor Daley signed a proclamation back in 2003 designated July Hip Hop Heritage Month. And for the past 19 years, hip hop fans have marked the occasion in various ways. Now there’s a museum that celebrates all things hip hop.

4505 S. Indiana Avenue

Facebook Chicago Hip Hop Heritage Museum

customresourceschicago.com/chicagohiphopheritagemuseum

