Sponsored by Chicago Football Classic

Over 25 years ago three guys came together with the mission to inspire African American high school and college students all through the love of football. They started the Chicago Football Classic. Through this initiative they’ve committed over $1 million in scholarships to HBCU students. Chicago Football Classic organizer Latoyia Huggins shares about their upcoming game.

Central Valley State University vs. Mississippi Valley State University

September 2nd at 5p.m.

Purchase tickets by visiting their website at Chicagofootballclassic.org/tickets . To buy tickets in-person, you can do so at Midway Wholesalers and Riteway Huggins Construction in Chicago.

Call (773) 847-8000 ext 4025 or (773) 734-1600

