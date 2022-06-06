Sponsored by Galileo
Summer is a time for the kids to get a break from school, but what if they can have some fun and still learn too? Camp Galileo gives kids the summer outdoor activities along with innovative projects to keep their minds moving. Tajalli Horvat introduced me to two campers to show us what kids can expect.
High Flying Rocket!
Materials needed:
- *Paper (6+ sheets, construction paper works well)
- Tape (any kind)
- Scissors
- 2 pennies
- 1 set of drawing tools (markers, colored pencils, etc.)
Testing Area
Write “Earth” and “Moon” on strips of paper
Find a launch zone where they aren’t going to hit anybody or anything breakable
Put earth in one corner of launch zone
Put moon 15 steps away with 1 foot tape box in front of it
Launcher and Rocket
Stick tape on a sheet of paper
Roll sheet – Check for evenness
Tape both ends
Trim one end
Make moisture guard
Stick tape on one side of the paper
Roll paper around the launch tube
Seal the end of the rocket
Test, Evaluate and Redesign
Nose Cone
Draw circle, put dot in middle
Cut out circle
Cut slit to the middle
Slide sides past each other
Tape and trim
Attach to rocket body
Test, Evaluate and Redesign
Fins
Cut strip of paper
Fold strip into quarters
Cut out 4 matching fins
Attach to rocket
Test, Evaluate and Redesign
Payload
Choose a location to attach two pennies to the rocket Test, Evaluate and Redesign