The Bloc is a West Side gym using boxing to transform the lives of the city’s youth. Joining us now with more on its program is Executive Director Jamyle Cannon along with fighters Jamill and Jamilia Willis.

1345 N. Karlov Avenue

Facebook @theblocchicago

Instagram @theblocchicago

theblocchicago.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.