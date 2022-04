World Malbec Day is celebrated on April 17th to commemorate the day President Domingo Faustino Sarmiento made it his mission to transform Argentina’s wine industry. Wine and spirits expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now to introduce us to a few styles of Malbecs from Argentina.

Instagram: @shallwewine

Twitter: @shallwewinechi

Facebook: Shall We Wine

shallwewine.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.