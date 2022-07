When it comes to wine pairings, hip-hop may not be the first thing you think of but Jermaine Stone, host of the Wine and Hip-Hop Podcast is working to change that. Jermaine joins us now along with local sommelier Derrick Westbrook to share some wine and hip-hop pairings.

Pass the Aux Sessions

Wednesday, July 20th at 7 pm

Juice @ 1340 BWS

1340 W. Madison Street

Facebook Wine & Hip Hop

Instagram @wineandhiphopshow

Twitter @realwolfofwine

wineandhiphop.com

