The benefits of music education are far-reaching from increased social skills to SAT scores. The school year is in full-swing and auditions are approaching for band, plays, and musicals. Christopher Laughlin – founder of the Christopher Laughlin School of Music joins us now with tips for getting the kids ready for audition time.

1955 Raymond Dr Ste 113 – Northbrook

Facebook @claughlinmusic

Instagram @claughlinmusic

ensembleschools.com/laughlin

