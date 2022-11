5 year old twin models and entrepreneurs Columbia Skye and Meadow Reign, known as The Heath Dolls who began their careers at just 11 months old. They join us along with their mother Nellisa Heath to teach us the art of the perfect pose and runway walk.

fancylikemommy.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.