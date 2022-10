Tonight the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago will host the next installment of ‘The Art Of’ series . The Art Of Movement featuring an artist talk, performance, and even a dance party. Here with all the details is internationally renowned photographer Nigel Barker and visual artist Brendan Fernandes.

Tonight from 6 pm – 11 pm

21c Museum Hotel Chicago

55 E Ontario St.

21cchicago.com

(312) 660-6100

