The 9th Annual Lakeview Taco Fest is happening this Saturday and Sunday where people can taste tacos from twelve local restaurants, see some wrestling, enjoy live music and much more. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview is Mario Gonzalez – owner of Blue Agave and Fernando’s.

September 17th & 18th

On Southport between Addison and Roscoe

chicagoevents.com/events/lakeviewtacofest

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.