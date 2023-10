The 9th Annual IES Abroad Study Abroad Film Festival returns to Chicago tonight showcasing the magic of young talent and creativity.

Finalists William M-J and Sami Stidham joined us with details on the program and how students can get involved.

Tonight from 6:30 – 10:30 pm

Venue SIX10 – 610 S. Michigan Ave

iesabroad.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.