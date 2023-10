The world’s first, biggest, and longest running pinball show, Pinball Expo, is bouncing back for the 39th year including tournaments, exhibits, and even an opportunity to buy your own pinball machine.

Lead game designer at Stern Pinball, Jack Danger joined us with details and a preview.

October 18th – 21st

Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel

1551 N. Thoreau Drive

pinballexpo.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.