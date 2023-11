The must attend event of the year, The CROWN Gala is back for it’s 10th Anniversary and it is benefitting a good cause. Owner of J-MORG ENTERTAINMENT, Justin J. Morgan joins us with the details.

Saturday November 25th at 9 pm

VU Rooftop Bar

133 E. Cermak Rd

CROWNFOREVER.eventbrite.com

jmorgentertainment.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.