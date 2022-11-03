It’s hard to believe but Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and you’re going to need some delicious sides to pair with your turkey. Sarah Stegner – chef and co-owner of Prairie Grass Cafe is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to share some Thanksgiving side dish recipes.

601 Skokie Blvd – Northbrook

Facebook @prairiegrasscafe

Instagram @prairiegrasscafe

prairiegrasscafe.com

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Chestnuts, Bacon

(serves 4 people)

By Chef Sarah Stegner

Ingredients: 1lb Brussel Sprouts

¼ lb – ½ lb Chestnuts (this depends on your personal taste)

½ lb Bacon

2 tablespoons Olive Oil

Sea Salt

Method: Trim ends of Brussel sprouts and cut into halves if they are small or quarters if they are big. Blanch in boiling water with salt until Brussel sprouts are a vibrant green color. Remove from boiling water and shock in an ice bath. Remove from ice bath and pat completely dry. Sauté in olive oil and salt until they are crispy and browned (takes approximately 10-15 minutes). You can buy your chestnuts in the shell (you will have to score and crack open the chestnuts which can be labor intensive) or you can buy shelled frozen or cryovaced chestnuts. Blanch the chestnuts in boiling water with salt for 3-4 minutes or until they are slightly translucent and tender. Remove from water and pat dry. Sauté on medium heat until they are slightly crispy. Chop bacon to desired size and sauté bacon in olive oil until crispy. Remove bacon from pan and place on a paper towel. Saute the Brussel sprouts and chestnuts together to finish them (approximately 1-2 minutes) . Remove from heat and mix in the bacon. Serve and enjoy

Roasted Local Squash

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Pomegranate, Fried Sage, Herb-Tahini Dressing

(feeds 6-10 people)

By Chef Sarah Stegner

Ingredients (suggested squash varieties. Only use one squash or two if they are small)

Acorn squash – Nichols Farm & Orchard

Delicata Squash – Nichols Farm & Orchard

Butterkin Squash – Nichols Farm & Orchard

Butternut squash – Three Sisters Harden

Blue Hubbard Squash – Froggy Meadow

*Black Futsu – Froggy Meadow

Olive Oil

Sea Salt

Method: Peel and slice the squash. Toss in olive oil and salt. Lay out in single layer on a sheet pan. Bake at 350º for approximately 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and tender. Dressing Ingredients: 1/2 cup olive oil Several sprigs sage 1 cup loosely packed arugula 1/2 cup spinach 1/4 cup loosely packed parsley 2 cloves garlic 2 heaping tablespoons tahini 1 tablespoon honey Juice from 2 lemons Sea sal

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.