If you’re struggling to finish those thanksgiving leftovers, we’ve got you covered today with a delicious way to reimagine them. Chef Janet Kirker from RJ Grunts is here in our Studio 41 Kitchen, to break down a “Thanksgiving-On-A-Bun” sandwich.
2056 N. Lincoln Park W
Facebook @rjgrunts
Instagram @rjgrunts
Thanksgiving On A Bun
- 1 Ciabatta Rolls
- 2 Tbsp Butter, Softened
- 1/2 Cup Stuffing, Cooked and Warmed
- 2 Slices Cranberry
- 5 Slices Thanksgiving Turkey, Warmed
- 1/4 Cup Turkey Gravy, Warmed
- 2 Tbsp Mayonnaise
- Warm a cast iron skillet over medium high heat
- Split the ciabatta roll and spread with butter and warm for 2 minutes in the cast iron skillet
- Remove the roll and spread each side with 1 Tbsp Mayonnaise
- On the bottom half of the roll, place the sliced cranberry and top with the stuffing.
- On top of the stuffing, layer the turkey and top with the top half of the ciabatta roll
- Slice on the diagonal and place on a plate with the warmed turkey gravy
- Serve and enjoy!
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.