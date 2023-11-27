If you’re struggling to finish those thanksgiving leftovers, we’ve got you covered today with a delicious way to reimagine them. Chef Janet Kirker from RJ Grunts is here in our Studio 41 Kitchen, to break down a “Thanksgiving-On-A-Bun” sandwich.

2056 N. Lincoln Park W

Facebook @rjgrunts

Instagram @rjgrunts

rjgruntschicago.com

Thanksgiving On A Bun

1 Ciabatta Rolls

2 Tbsp Butter, Softened

1/2 Cup Stuffing, Cooked and Warmed

2 Slices Cranberry

5 Slices Thanksgiving Turkey, Warmed

1/4 Cup Turkey Gravy, Warmed

2 Tbsp Mayonnaise

Warm a cast iron skillet over medium high heat Split the ciabatta roll and spread with butter and warm for 2 minutes in the cast iron skillet Remove the roll and spread each side with 1 Tbsp Mayonnaise On the bottom half of the roll, place the sliced cranberry and top with the stuffing. On top of the stuffing, layer the turkey and top with the top half of the ciabatta roll Slice on the diagonal and place on a plate with the warmed turkey gravy Serve and enjoy!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.