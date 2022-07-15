Tijuana Flats recently opened its first Illinois location in Oakbrook serving up Tex-Mex dishes with bold flavors and innovative combos. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at what’s on their menu is Executive Chef Joel Reynders.
17W615 Butterfield Road
Oakbrook Terrace
GARLIC LIME SHRIMP BOWL – serves 4 – 6 ppl
INGREDIENTS:
1 recipe CHILE LIME SHRIMP (recipe follows)
1 recipe CILANTRO LIME RICE (recipe follows)
1 recipe BLACK BEANS (recipe follows)
1 recipe POBLANO PEPPERS & ONIONS (recipe follows)
1 recipe GARLIC LIME SAUCE
1 recipe CORN SALSA
1 recipe CILANTRO CABBAGE
½ cup guacamole, divided
¼ cup queso fresco, divided
¼ cup pickled red onions, divided
INSTRUCTIONS:
CHILE LIME SHRIMP
1-pound 41/50 shrimp (peeled, deveined, tails removed)
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 tablespoon TF Chile Lime Seasoning (Signature Seasoning)
• Combine all the ingredients for the chile lime shrimp in a bowl or gallon zip lock back and mix to combine
• Place in refrigerator for 30 minutes and up to 1 day ahead.
• To cook the shrimp, use a large skillet, and heat 1 tablespoon of oil at a time over medium-high heat.
• Add the chile lime marinated shrimp to the pan in batches (approximately 10 – 15 at a time) and sauté each side 2-3 minutes, or until just cooked through
• Remove the shrimp from sauté pan, place on a serving plate, and cover with a lid to keep warm.
• Wipe pan out with a paper towel and repeat the same process until all the shrimp are cooked.
CILANTRO LIME RICE
1 cup long grain white rice
1 tablespoon canola oil
½ medium yellow onion, diced
2-1/2 cups water
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 limes
½ cup chopped cilantro
• In a 2 quart sauce pan, heat oil over medium high heat.
• Add diced onions and cook until translucent.
• Add rice to pan and cook with onions in the oil until chalky white.
• Add water and kosher salt and top with lid
• Reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed by rice
• Remove from heat and let stand undisturbed for 10 minutes
• Remove lid and fluff rice with fork.
• Add the juice from the limes and the chopped cilantro. Stir to combine.
BLACK BEANS
½ medium yellow onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon cumin
1 – 16 oz can Black Beans, not drained
• In a 2 quart sauce pan, heat oil over medium high heat.
• Add diced onions and garlic and cook 2-3 minutes until onions are translucent.
• Add the cumin and kosher salt to onion mixture cook for 1-2 minutes, while stirring mixture so cumin doesn’t burn.
• Add the drained black beans and water and stir to combine
• Reduce to low simmer and cook 15 – 20 minutes.
• Lightly mash some of the beans with a fork to thicken the broth.
• Keep warm in sauce pan with lid on.
POBLANO PEPPERS & ONIONS
1 medium yellow onion, julienne
1 large poblano pepper, julienne
1 -1/2 teaspoon TF Chile Lime Seasoning
1 Tablespoon canola oil
• Combine all the ingredients for the poblano peppers & onions in a bowl or gallon zip lock back and mix to combine.
• Use a large skillet on medium-high heat, and add the poblano peppers and onions to the pan.
• Sauté for 2-3 minutes, stir often until the peppers and onions are just tender.
• Remove from pan and set aside. Cover to keep warm.
GARLIC LIME SAUCE
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup sour cream
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon Don’t Be A Chicken S#@t Hot Sauce (available at Tijuana Flats)
½ teaspoon minced garlic
TT – Kosher salt
• Combine all ingredients in bowl
• Use immersion blender to combine
• Cover and store in refrigerator up to 3 days prior to use.
CORN SALSA
1 cup Sweet Corn (Fresh or Frozen(thawed)
1 tablespoon poblano peppers, diced
1 tablespoon yellow onion, diced
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon lime juice
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
• Combine all ingredients into bowl and stir to combine
• Place in refrigerator for up to 1 day prior to use.
CILANTRO CABBAGE
2 CUPS shredded cabbage
¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
• Combine all ingredients into bowl and stir to combine
• Place in refrigerator for up to 1 day prior to use.
TO ASSEMBLE:
• Divide cilantro rice into bowls and spread to cover the bottom.
• Place black beans at the top of each bowl.
• Place the chile lime shrimp at the bottom of each bowl.
• Place poblano peppers and onions on one side of the bowl and a scoop of guacamole on the other side.
• Drizzle abot a tablespoon of garlic lime sauce over the bowl.
• Mound some of the cilantro cabbage in the center of each bowl.
• Top the cilantro cabbage with corn salsa and pickled red onions.
• Enjoy with chips, salsa and a cold margarita.
