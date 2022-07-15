Tijuana Flats recently opened its first Illinois location in Oakbrook serving up Tex-Mex dishes with bold flavors and innovative combos. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at what’s on their menu is Executive Chef Joel Reynders.

17W615 Butterfield Road

Oakbrook Terrace

Facebook @TijuanaFlats

Instagram @TijuanaFlats

Twitter @TijuanaFlats

tijuanaflats.com

GARLIC LIME SHRIMP BOWL – serves 4 – 6 ppl

INGREDIENTS:

1 recipe CHILE LIME SHRIMP (recipe follows)

1 recipe CILANTRO LIME RICE (recipe follows)

1 recipe BLACK BEANS (recipe follows)

1 recipe POBLANO PEPPERS & ONIONS (recipe follows)

1 recipe GARLIC LIME SAUCE

1 recipe CORN SALSA

1 recipe CILANTRO CABBAGE

½ cup guacamole, divided

¼ cup queso fresco, divided

¼ cup pickled red onions, divided

INSTRUCTIONS:

CHILE LIME SHRIMP

1-pound 41/50 shrimp (peeled, deveined, tails removed)

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon TF Chile Lime Seasoning (Signature Seasoning)

• Combine all the ingredients for the chile lime shrimp in a bowl or gallon zip lock back and mix to combine

• Place in refrigerator for 30 minutes and up to 1 day ahead.

• To cook the shrimp, use a large skillet, and heat 1 tablespoon of oil at a time over medium-high heat.

• Add the chile lime marinated shrimp to the pan in batches (approximately 10 – 15 at a time) and sauté each side 2-3 minutes, or until just cooked through

• Remove the shrimp from sauté pan, place on a serving plate, and cover with a lid to keep warm.

• Wipe pan out with a paper towel and repeat the same process until all the shrimp are cooked.

CILANTRO LIME RICE

1 cup long grain white rice

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ medium yellow onion, diced

2-1/2 cups water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 limes

½ cup chopped cilantro

• In a 2 quart sauce pan, heat oil over medium high heat.

• Add diced onions and cook until translucent.

• Add rice to pan and cook with onions in the oil until chalky white.

• Add water and kosher salt and top with lid

• Reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed by rice

• Remove from heat and let stand undisturbed for 10 minutes

• Remove lid and fluff rice with fork.

• Add the juice from the limes and the chopped cilantro. Stir to combine.

BLACK BEANS

½ medium yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1 – 16 oz can Black Beans, not drained

• In a 2 quart sauce pan, heat oil over medium high heat.

• Add diced onions and garlic and cook 2-3 minutes until onions are translucent.

• Add the cumin and kosher salt to onion mixture cook for 1-2 minutes, while stirring mixture so cumin doesn’t burn.

• Add the drained black beans and water and stir to combine

• Reduce to low simmer and cook 15 – 20 minutes.

• Lightly mash some of the beans with a fork to thicken the broth.

• Keep warm in sauce pan with lid on.

POBLANO PEPPERS & ONIONS

1 medium yellow onion, julienne

1 large poblano pepper, julienne

1 -1/2 teaspoon TF Chile Lime Seasoning

1 Tablespoon canola oil

• Combine all the ingredients for the poblano peppers & onions in a bowl or gallon zip lock back and mix to combine.

• Use a large skillet on medium-high heat, and add the poblano peppers and onions to the pan.

• Sauté for 2-3 minutes, stir often until the peppers and onions are just tender.

• Remove from pan and set aside. Cover to keep warm.

GARLIC LIME SAUCE

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon Don’t Be A Chicken S#@t Hot Sauce (available at Tijuana Flats)

½ teaspoon minced garlic

TT – Kosher salt

• Combine all ingredients in bowl

• Use immersion blender to combine

• Cover and store in refrigerator up to 3 days prior to use.

CORN SALSA

1 cup Sweet Corn (Fresh or Frozen(thawed)

1 tablespoon poblano peppers, diced

1 tablespoon yellow onion, diced

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon lime juice

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

• Combine all ingredients into bowl and stir to combine

• Place in refrigerator for up to 1 day prior to use.

CILANTRO CABBAGE

2 CUPS shredded cabbage

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

• Combine all ingredients into bowl and stir to combine

• Place in refrigerator for up to 1 day prior to use.

TO ASSEMBLE:

• Divide cilantro rice into bowls and spread to cover the bottom.

• Place black beans at the top of each bowl.

• Place the chile lime shrimp at the bottom of each bowl.

• Place poblano peppers and onions on one side of the bowl and a scoop of guacamole on the other side.

• Drizzle abot a tablespoon of garlic lime sauce over the bowl.

• Mound some of the cilantro cabbage in the center of each bowl.

• Top the cilantro cabbage with corn salsa and pickled red onions.

• Enjoy with chips, salsa and a cold margarita.

