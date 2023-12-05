Chef Noah Zamler recently opened a modern Italian restaurant in the city’s South loop called Terra E Mare, meaning of the land and the sea. He calls it a culmination of everything he’s done in his life. Chef Noah joins us now in our Studio 41 Kitchen to showcase a signature dish off of the menu.

404 S. Wells St

Facebook @terraemarechi

Instagram @terraemarechi

terraemarechi.com

Cacio e Pepe from Chef Noah Zamler

Pasta Dough Ingredients:

220g water

350g durum

100g semonlina

50g flour

25g extra virgin olive oil

Pasta Sauce Ingredients:

2oz pecorino

¼ t black pepper

2oz pasta water

1t extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, mix for 3-5 minutes, let rest 15-30 minutes. Cut a small ball and rollout it out into a snake, cut into pea size balls, and with your thumb, roll on a gnocchi board.

Boil 3 C water with 3 T salt, the water should taste salty, but not overpowering. Boil the noodles, once they float, boil them for an additional minute.

For the sauce, start with some black pepper and extra virgin olive oil in the pan, heat it on low to medium heat until the pepper is very fragrant. Add 2 oz pasta water to the pan, away from the heat, and immediately add the pecorino cheese. Start mixing vigorously over the heat. Add your noodles to the pan and continue stirring over low to medium heat until the cheese is fully incorporated into the sauce

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.