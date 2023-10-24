Day of the Dead is a cherished Mexican tradition honoring the lives of loved ones.
Brand Ambassador Ricardo Rodriguez joined us to share how Mijenta Tequila is celebrating this long-standing tradition.
Negroni Blanco
1oz Mijenta Blanco
1oz Licor de Hoja Santa
1oz Marigold infused Vermouth Blanc
Combine all ingredients in Mixing Glass and stir.
Garnish with a couple skewered marigolds.
1.5oz Mijenta Reposado
.5oz Corn cordial
1oz Hoja Santa Orgeat
.75oz Lemon Juice
Combine ingredients in shaker tin, add ice and shake. Double staring into a rocks glass with large ice cube.
Garnish with a couple skewered marigolds.
