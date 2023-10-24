Day of the Dead is a cherished Mexican tradition honoring the lives of loved ones.

Brand Ambassador Ricardo Rodriguez joined us to share how Mijenta Tequila is celebrating this long-standing tradition.

mijenta-tequila.com

Negroni Blanco

1oz Mijenta Blanco 

1oz Licor de Hoja Santa  

1oz Marigold infused Vermouth Blanc 

Combine all ingredients in Mixing Glass and stir. 

Garnish with a couple skewered marigolds. 

1.5oz Mijenta Reposado 

.5oz Corn cordial 

1oz Hoja Santa Orgeat 

.75oz Lemon Juice  

Combine ingredients in shaker tin, add ice and shake. Double staring into a rocks glass with large ice cube. 

Garnish with a couple skewered marigolds. 

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.