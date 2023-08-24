If you’re looking for easy cocktail recipes to make at home, any time of the year we’ve got what you need.



Here to mix up two tequila cocktails for us, Mijenta brand ambassador Brad Bolt.

Ginger Paloma

1.5oz Mijenta Reposado

0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75oz Liquid Alchemist Ginger Syrup

Q Grapefruit Soda to fill

Add Tequila, Lime, and Syrup to shaker. Add ice, shake and strain into a Collins glass. Top with Q Grapefruit and stir to incorporate. Garnish with spent lime half, and, optionally, mint or rosemary from the home garden.

Passion Fruit Margarita

1.5oz Mijenta Blanco

0.75oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur

0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5oz Dole Pineapple

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass half rimmed with Tajin. Garnish with Spiced Dehydrated Pineapple wheel.

mijenta-tequila.com

Instagram: @mijentatequila

Youtube: @mijentatequila

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.