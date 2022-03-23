When Jahkil Jackson was only five years old, he had the passion to help those in need. He remembers walking on the street and seeing those without homes and wanted to know what he could do to help. At just eight years old, little Jahkil had a big idea, to start Project I Am. Today, the non-profit has raised more than two hundred thousand dollars for those in need. He joins us now to talk about his new book and projects he has coming up.

Facebook Project I Am

Instagram @officialprojectiam

officialprojectiam.com

