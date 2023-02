February is Teen Violence Dating Awareness Month and it’s important to educate teens and parents about what is and is not a healthy relationship, what signs to look out for, how to talk to your teen, and how to get help. Joining us now with more is Rebecca Weininger from North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic.

NSLEGALAID.org

