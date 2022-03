1921 is named after the historic Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is the only coworking and incubator space of it’s kind on the far Southside of Chicago. It’s designed to train, fund and launch minority and women-owned tech startups in the community. Joining us to tell us how it works is CEO and founder James Parker.

Instagram @1921coworking

(888)494-1921

1921coworking.com

