Tatas Tacos is a beloved Chicago taco spot and we got a taste of their specialty Frida taco.

Owner Marci Berner joined us in our Studio 41 kitchen to break it all down.

Six Corners

4929 W. Irving Park Rd

Portage Park

5700 W. Irving Park Rd

Lakeview – 2826 N. Lincoln Ave

tatastacos.com

4 Tacos Frida taco recipe

Ingredients

3/4 pound chicken breast

2-3 ounces of pico de gallo

2-3 ounces of guacamole

4 ounces of purple cabbage

8 Tortillas (handmade or predone)

Chicken marinade

3 tablespoons of oil

1 teaspoon Pepper

1 teaspoon granulated onions

1 teaspoon of granulated garlic

1 tablespoon

Pico

1/4 Tomato

1/4 Cilantro

1/4Onion

1/2 Lime

1.2 jalapeño optional

Salt

Cut vegetables, squeeze lime and add salt

Guacamole

1/2 avocado

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1/2 Lime

Mash avocado, squeeze lime juice and add salt

Instructions

Marinade chicken 2 hours Have pico, guacamole and cabbage ready Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high add chicken; cook and still until chicken is no longer pink in the center (around 5-7 minutes. Heat tortillas on stove until warm When ready to serve , portion chicken onto tortillas Top with guacamole, cabbage and pico de Gallo Enjoy

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.