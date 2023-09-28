Tatas Tacos is a beloved Chicago taco spot and we got a taste of their specialty Frida taco.
Owner Marci Berner joined us in our Studio 41 kitchen to break it all down.
Six Corners
4929 W. Irving Park Rd
Portage Park
5700 W. Irving Park Rd
Lakeview – 2826 N. Lincoln Ave
4 Tacos Frida taco recipe
Ingredients
- 3/4 pound chicken breast
- 2-3 ounces of pico de gallo
- 2-3 ounces of guacamole
- 4 ounces of purple cabbage
- 8 Tortillas (handmade or predone)
Chicken marinade
- 3 tablespoons of oil
- 1 teaspoon Pepper
- 1 teaspoon granulated onions
- 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic
- 1 tablespoon
Pico
- 1/4 Tomato
- 1/4 Cilantro
- 1/4Onion
- 1/2 Lime
- 1.2 jalapeño optional
- Salt
Cut vegetables, squeeze lime and add salt
Guacamole
- 1/2 avocado
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 Lime
Mash avocado, squeeze lime juice and add salt
Instructions
- Marinade chicken 2 hours
- Have pico, guacamole and cabbage ready
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high add chicken; cook and still until chicken is no longer pink in the center (around 5-7 minutes.
- Heat tortillas on stove until warm
- When ready to serve , portion chicken onto tortillas
- Top with guacamole, cabbage and pico de Gallo
- Enjoy
