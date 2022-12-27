It’s time to celebrate! This week we’re ringing in the New Year and if you’re wondering what to make for your party we’ve got you covered. The Culinary Cutie Tracy Williamson is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to share some savory ideas.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SPINACH DIP & GRILLED SAMMIE

Ingredients:

Rotisserie or Oven Baked Chicken Breast (Shredded)

1 tbsp. Garlic Powder

1 tbsp. Onion Powder

1 tbsp. Salt

1 tsp. Cumin

1 tsp. Smoked Paprika

1 tsp. Chili Powder

1 tsp. Black Pepper

2-3 tbsp. Vegetable, or Olive

2-3 tbsp. Salted Butter

1/2 cup Wing or Hot Sauce (Frank’s Red Hot or Your Favorite Hot Sauce)

1/2 cup Whipped Cream Cheese (Or whip the block cream cheese)

2 cups Fresh Spinach, (roughly chop the spinach for easier sauté)

1/3 cup Sour Cream

1/2 cup shredded Sharp Cheddar, (will also use additional for final dip)

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack (will also use additional for final dip)

1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella Cheese (will also use additional for final dip)

1/2 cup shredded Gouda Cheese (will also use additional for final dip)

Chopped or sliced Green Onions, (for garnish)

Your Favorite Tortilla Chips

Crispy French Bread (Cut in slices)

Hawaiian Bread Slices or Texas Toast

Instructions

Oven roast chicken breasts (with salt, garlic, onion, pepper) or purchase Rotisserie chicken pieces.

Shred chicken and add to a medium size bowl.

Combine the seasonings in a small bowl and mix thoroughly.

Add season mixture to the chicken. Leave about 2 tablespoons of seasoning to add later in the dip.

Over medium heat, add oil in a large non-stick pan and add chicken and cook for about 3-4 minutes until browned

Add hot sauce and seasoning into the shredded chicken. Stir mixture and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add the whipped cream cheese and stir with chicken and hot sauce.

Add the spinach and cook for 3-4 minutes until the spinach has wilted.

Add the sour cream and 3/4 cup of mixed cheeses until fully combined.

Transfer the dip to an oven-safe bowl and sprinkle with 1/4 cup of remaining shredded cheese. Broil for 2-3 minutes until the top is browned.

Sprinkle with green onions, and serve hot with Tortilla Chips or Sliced French bread

For Grilled Buffalo Chicken Spinach Cheese Sammie

Prior to adding dip to oven safe bowl for baking. You may add additional cheeses to your liking. Add 2 tbsp. of dip spread to one slice of bread and 2 tbsp. to second slice of bread. Spread dip on both slices

Put both slices together.

Add 2 tbsps. of butter to medium hot nonstick pan

Add sandwich to pan and brown on both sides for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown and cheese is melted.

Remove Grilled Cheese from pan and plate.