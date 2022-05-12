Esme in Lincoln Park is one of Chicago’s newest Michelin-starred restaurants featuring a menu that evolves with the seasons. Today owner and executive chef Jenner Tomaska is showing us a classic French dish that can easily be made at home. He joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen.

Dover Sole with Green Bean Almondine

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 each Dover sole (1.5#)

1T canola oil (Grape seed oil)

1/3 C almonds (fried or baked)

3 each lemons (2T juice)

1/2 C butter (1 stick)

1/4# green beans

1/2 bunch thyme

1T parsley (minced)

1T chive (minced)

Salt TT

Pepper TT

Method

Season Dover sole with oil, salt and pepper.

Using a grill pan, grill fish on both sides (2 mins each side), finish in an oven at 350F for 5 mins.

Place butter in a medium sauté pan over medium heat, cook for 8-10 mins stirring constantly until butter has browned. It should be dark brown and smell of nuts. Add lemon juice, chive, parsley and almonds.

While sauce is cooking, blanch green beans for 3 mins in a pot of salted water. Chill in an ice bath to prevent from cooking further.

Add green beans to sauce and serve over the fish

